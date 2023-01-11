Ahead of the entry of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress received the support of Shiv Sena and Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party as both the parties announced joining Rahul Gandhi in the Union Territory.

Activities of both parties will join the Yatra when it enters Jammu and Kashmir next week. The Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) and the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced they will join the march when it enters Jammu and Kashmir next week.

The general secretary of the DSSP Haridutt Shishu told International Bussiness Times that the party unanimously decided to accord a warm welcome to the Bharat Jodo Yatra on reaching Kathua district from Punjab. He said that workers of the party have already asked to start preparation to grant historic reception to Rahul Gandhi during his entry into Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the president of the J&K unit of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Manish Sahni lauded Gandhi for the march and appealed to people to join it in huge numbers to give a befitting reply to those who do politics of hatred and religion.

Sahni announced that Shiv Sena will welcome and join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its arrival in the city of temples.

He charged that religion and casteism are being resorted to diverting public attention from various important issues like unemployment, inflation, and economic distress.

Importance of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan to join the Yatra

The Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan party was formed by former minister Choudhary Lal Singh after parting ways with the BJP in 2018. Singh, a two-time Lok Sabha member from the Udhampur-Doda constituency and three-time MLA who switched from the Congress to BJP in 2014.

This party has a strong base in the Kathua district of Jammu province. The DSSP which is heading the Municipal Council Kathua will accord a warm welcome to the Bharat Jodo Yatra on behalf of all Dogras of Jammu. Choudhary Lal Singh has appealed to all like-minded parties to support the Yatra and defeat the nefarious designs of enemies within and outside the country.

"The forces hell-bent upon breaking the secular fabric of Jammu and Kashmir need to be defeated," he said.

Congress welcomes the decision of DSSP, Shiv Sena to join Yatra

Congress has welcomed the decision of Shiv Sena and Choudhary Lal Singh-led Dogra Swamiman Sanagathan Party to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu &Kashmir.

"Shiv Sena, J&K Unit headed by Manish Sawhney and Ch Lal Singh led DSSP today conveyed their decision to join the Yatra, as it enters Jammu and Kashmir," said JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma here today.

Several other non-BJP mainstream parties like NC, PDP, CPIM, and others have already announced joining the Yatra.

Sharma said several top leaders of different parties are likely to join Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, which has unnerved the ruling BJP and its leaders, who are issuing irresponsible and illogical statements, out of frustration, as they feel that the failure of the policies and programmes of the central government and UT administration would get exposed before the nation