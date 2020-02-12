Shiv Khanna (born 11 September 1995) is a versatile model & actor known for his well-rounded performances in various TV commercials & movies. He has also ventured into casting, directing & producing various ads, building portfolios, showreels and creating corporate videos through his film production company 'Khanna Casting and Films' which he founded in 2015.

Shiv Khanna had a knack for acting right from his childhood. He started his acting journey when he was 15 years old and never looked back. In the initial phase of his career, Shiv started as a model representing various top brands & designers doing ramp shows, photoshoots & print shoots among the multitude of other activities.Over the years, he has developed a name for himself in the film industry and is renowned for his acting skills and artful casting. Some of the brands with which he has worked & been the lead actor are Pepsi, Vodafone,Go ibibo, Spice Jet, Swift, Amazon, Taco Bell, Housing.com, Redmi and various public awareness campaigns of Delhi Government.Shiv Khanna has also played a significant role as an assistant creative director of hit Bollywood movies like Dangal, Half Girlfriend & Veere Di Wedding. Shiv Khanna played a significant role in movie Paharganj, He also acts as a consulting partner for many TV shows & is an internationally acclaimed talent.

With his creative expertise & superior conceptualisation skills, Shiv Khanna brings to life the organisation's products and services through his ad films. Amongst the hundreds of ad-films which Shiv and his team have created, most of them have found their way in every household and have delivered excellent results for the companies.Shiv Khanna has worked with top global brands like L'Oréal, Uber, Sony, BMW, Dominos, sony bravia, pc chandra jewellers, azar app, tea a me, kidzania, horlicks, nestle coffee, Olive oil, rooh afza Zomato & Kent to name a few.Shiv Khanna is also into casting for various movies, ads & promotional campaigns. For instance, the casting of Kent's CamEye & 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' Half Girlfriend & Veere Di Wedding movie were done by Shiv Khanna & his team.

With a vision to create a world-class film production company & help the budding actors transform their dream of entering Bollywood into reality, Shiv founded 'Khanna Casting and Films' in 2015.Since its inception, it has helped thousands of individuals to come closer to their dreams by providing them an opportunity to act & realise their potential.

'Khanna Casting and Films', the brainchild of Shiv, has designed and created hundreds of ad campaigns and promotional video shoots in line with the vision of its founder.