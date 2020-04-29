Salman Khan is heralded by many as Bollywood's very own 'Pocket Hercules '. Not even a single Bhai film these days is without him being shirtless, bulging biceps and chiselled chest in tow.

Naturally, the tinsel town's most eligible bachelor has everyone going gaga over his muscular physique. The latest to join the club is Jacqueline Fernandes, who tried to be at her sneaky best in a bid to capture the superstar in all his muscular glory.

But was the bubbly actress successful in her endeavour? Evidently not, as Bhai himself posted a picture of her getting caught in the act. Jacqueline who is spending her quarantine days enjoying fam life with Salman Khan and his family snapped Salman in the middle of the 'Workout Session'.

Dabbang star has shared the picture captured by loving Jacky and wrote, "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own! @jacquelinef143"

In the picture, Salman can be seen flaunting his killer body and as a gift to his fans, he also announced that Jacqueline will be sharing another picture of his rustic shirtless avatar, very soon.

Jacqueline enjoying farm life with Salman and his family

Salman Khan is spending his lockdown days peacefully at his farmhouse in Panvel with mother, sister, Sohail Khan's family and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Recently, in an interview, Race 3 actress expressed her excitement of living on the farm.

Jacky, who's having a gala time at Salman Khan's farmhouse said, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."

While most Salman's family member is with him, along with some friends, his father Salim Khan is stuck in Mumbai, so is his brother Sohail. Salman disclosed through a video that his father is away from him and his constantly worried about him.

Check out the video