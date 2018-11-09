Shiny Foundation, run by late SHINee member Jonghyun's family, has announced to fund SSAW's Jeong Tae Gwan's medical costs along with the Federation of Korean Music Performers (FKMP).

Under the guidance of the Shiny Foundation, the FKMP launched an emergency fund for members like Jeong Tae Gwan who is currently battling cancer. It is noted that Gwan previously underwent surgery for renal cancer in 2012, but unfortunately, the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. SSAW is also said to be doing their best in assisting with the medical costs through the promotion of their 30th anniversary tribute album.

Jeon Tae Gwan's musical activities came to a halt in 2014 when he found the cancer spread to his shoulder bone and other organs. His fellow SSAW member Kim Jong Jin is currently promoting a tribute album that is expected to be 30th anniversary celebration and aims to fund Gwan's medical costs.

The Shiny Foundation established by the family of SHInee's Jonghyun aims to collect the copyright fee from Jonghyun's music to help musicians struggling with lack of financial aid and support. The foundation was set up in September to carry on the legacy of Jonghyun who committed suicide on December 18, 2017.

FMKP is a non-profit organization that handles copyright fees for singers and musicians and was established to protect copyrights and improve the working condition of the musicians.

The head of FKMP, Kim Won Yong stated that "Everyone has good days and bad days, and a true friend is someone who helps you through those bad days. We will continue to strive to be a true friend to our members and hope that Jeon Tae Gwan has a complete recovery."