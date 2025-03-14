Shilpa Shetty grooves to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Holi song

On the occasion of Holi, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen dancing to the beats of the popular Holi song, "Balam Pichkari," featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dhadkan' actress shared a video of her wherein she is seen grooving to the peppy Holi track from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' Shilpa, drenched in colors, showed off her cool dancing moves alongside her son Viaan.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote in the caption, "Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi! Let's celebrate Holi with love, joy, and positivity. Stay safe, and be mindful of our furry friends #HappyHoli."

A host of Bo-Town celebs took to social media to extend their wishes to fans on Holi. Mom-to-be Kiara Advani shared a story, wishing her fans a "Happy Holi."

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta, shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram, capturing the couple standing near a blazing Holika fire. Amitabh, wearing a cozy jacket, gazes affectionately at Jaya, who looks radiant in a vibrant and colorful outfit.

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared his video of playing with colors and captioned it, "Holi is like love.. messy, magical & totally worth the chaos!! Wishing you a day full of both! #happyholi."Bhumi Pednekar shared her video and added Amitabh's popular Holi song Rang Barse and wrote, "Happy Holi Be safe, be happy and spread joy #Holi."

Singer Guru Randhawa shared his craziest Holi experiences. When asked about the craziest thing he's ever done on Holi, Guru told IANS, "Holi has been quite a memorable festival for me, especially with my college friends. For Holi, many people stick to playing with colours, but we've done some of the craziest things that one can ever do - as a form of fun. We used to mix eggs with colours and just rub each other's faces with it. I know it's really gross - but it was a way to irritate each other playfully during the festival. The smell used to stay with me for days! But, it's the memories that stayed longer!."

(With inputs from IANS)