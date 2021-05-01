After Nicholas Pooran and Pat Cummins, Indian cricketers are also coming forward to donate money for India's fight against coronavirus. Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals' player, Jaydev Unadkat also announced donation towards India's battle against the virus. Unadkat revealed that he would be contributing 10% of his IPL salary towards providing medical assistance.

"I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind!," he tweeted. And now, Shikhar Dhawan has also announced donating a sum of Rs 20 lakh towards "Mission Oxygen".

The fundraiser is run by a large group of entrepreneurs who are importing oxygen concentrators and providing them to the hospitals that need it. Shikhar has also said that he would be donating more into the fundraiser as he goes on to make more money through performances in the upcoming IPL matches.

Dhawan's tweet

Dhawan wrote, "We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out. Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It's now my turn to give back to the people of this country. I will be making a donation of Rs 20 lakhs, plus money from all post-match individual performance awards that I receive from the IPL 2021 towards Mission Oxygen to help fund the requirement of oxygen." He also urged everyone to wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing.

Twitter reaction

However, Twitter does not seem too happy about it. While there is one section that has come forward to laud the cricketer, another section feels the man with worth in crores could have donated more. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

I am never able to understand the celebrity peanut donations when compared to their networth ? — Rumi (@MotivatedSufi) May 1, 2021