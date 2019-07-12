Kaho Shibuya, 28, has been a journalist, English and Japanese teacher, professional cosplayer, author and mainstream television host. Kaho wanted to do things her own way and forge her own path. She decided to follow her passion rather than opting for a mundane life pursuing careers that she wasn't fond of.

After graduating from University, she began her career in journalism as a writer and reporter for the newspaper, Tokyo Sports, providing coverage of local baseball games. Visiting baseball fields every day and waiting for hours on end to interview players eventually became tiresome. She decided that she would rather make headlines herself, than write ones about other people.

Kaho's journey from journalist to renowned talk show host was a gradual progression. She has a widely popular YouTube channel, while being the centre of attention at numerous anime conventions in Japan and the USA. Her popularity led to several television appearances including God Tongue and Jikkuri Kiitaro, both hugely popular shows on Japanese national television.

Kaho Shibuya has also been featured on Fuji TV many times as a special guest and on the cable channel AbemaTV. Today, she hosts her own show on Skyperfect TV, a subscription cable channel in Japan, where her outgoing and bubbly personality has won the hearts of thousands of fans. Hosting her own talk show has been one of the greatest moments in her entire career.

Kaho Shibuya was briefly involved in the Japanese adult movie industry. She had a prolific career and won several awards and accolades which included, winning Best Actress for AV Open 2018 for R18.com and was also chosen as Actress of the Month multiple times. Kaho garnered a large and diverse fan base across the globe.

Kaho Shibuya decided to retire from the industry and focus on doing things that truly mattered to her. "I was curious and wanted to try different things. My journey has been a colourful one, and now I'm free to do things that matter the most to me", she explained.

Kaho Shibuya is currently writing a memoir about her life and involvement in the adult movie industry, which she hopes will eventually be published in Japanese and English. When it comes to Kaho, there's more to her than meets the eye. She gained numerous qualifications in childcare as well as teaching English and Japanese to non-native speakers.

Her discipline and ability to multitask is evident as she managed to pursue teaching while keeping up with her hectic shooting schedules. Kaho Shibuya is currently focusing on her cosplaying career, professional voice acting and most importantly, her own talk show.

Kaho continues to follow her dreams, while her infectious personality has made her a lovable icon in Japan and the rest of the world. Her talk show has helped her get one step closer to delving into mainstream media, while she continues to enjoy the limelight. Kaho added, "Hosting my own talk show is one of the greatest joys. I'm a people's person and this is what I do best. I'm glad people are loving it as much as I am."