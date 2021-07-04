Shibu Paul, Vice President - International Sales at Array Networks - is a Dynamic individual with 25 years of experience in the field of Digital transformation - IT, IS and telecom having worked with organizations like Sify Ltd, British Telecom Global Services (India), BT Americas in various roles. He was part of the team that launched the first IP network, first private ISP & first Certifying Authority in India in the year 2000, he claims. He joined Array in 2009 as the country sales head and progressed to take

leadership positions including Country Manager and the Regional Director-APAC. In his current role as Vice President –International Sales, he is instrumental in driving the business for Array in the region, setting up end to end operations starting from building up a strong channel, robust technical team, and solid support infrastructure to the demanding enterprise customers that Array caters to worldwide.

He says there has been a revolutionary change in the pandemic and one of the most important factors that is to undergo this change is 'Cybersecurity'. This change is validated with the continuous emergence of reports on the increasing number of cyberattacks against India's government agencies, private organizations, and individual users. According to a report by Kaspersky, India witnessed 36 million cyberattacks between January and November 2020, whereas the number of attacks in 2019 for the same months was 18 million. This only emphasizes the need for a better cybersecurity measure to be brought in to keep the data safe from cyberattacks. Multi-Factor

Authentication (MFA) is one of the best ways to keep threat actors at bay.

"In 2020, many organizations had to do a complete overhaul of their cybersecurity measures, a few other organizations had to rejig their security features, especially with remote working culture coming into the picture. All of this leads to one problem – IT Complexity. The best solution for IT administrators to provide easy safety access for employees who are remotely logging in. Using its AG Series Secure Access Gateways organizations can provide tokenless, secure and easy-to- use Multi-Factor Authentication. Through interoperability with 3rd party dual and MFA solutions, the AG Series adds an additional layer of defense against unauthorized access and misuse of data and applications. Using this, administrators can adapt the level of support needed using contextual information, such as login behavior patterns, geo-location, and type of login system being accessed," he says.