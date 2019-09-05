Sherin and Vanitha Vijayakumar's friendship has taken a blow over the latter's comment on the former's relationship with Tharshan. In the latest promo video posted on the social media pages of Vijay Television, they are seen having a heated verbal argument.

Going by the clip, Vanitha Vijayakumar apparently refers Sherin and Tharshan's relationship as an affair which does not go well with Sherin.

"How dare you bloody to call my relationship with him an affair... you are speaking without knowing anything. You have no rights to speak about my relationship. Do you have any common sense, [sic]" Sherin hits out at Vanitha Vijayakumar.

In return, Vanitha is defending by claiming that Tharshan is playing well while indicating that Sherin has become a hurdle in his journey. Sherin furiously responds to her comment by stating, "It is about him." Then she asks him, "What have I done to you?"

Eliminated contestant Sakshi Agarwal, who has entered the house as a guest, is also part of the conversation, but she remains mute spectator.

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Sherin have been good friends since the day one. The former, despite having clashes with everyone inside the house, has maintained cordial relationship with latter in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

However, Sherin has never got influenced by Vanitha. In the episode aired on Wednesday, 4 September, the signs of trouble in their relationship were visible as the duo had arguments over minor issues in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

The latest teaser can be seen below:

