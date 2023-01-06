Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is enjoying the massive stardom following his back-to-back successful films in 2022, is all set for his first release this year, 'Shehzada'. The film's teaser garnered massive response from the audience, indicating that the 'Freddy' actor might just deliver yet another blockbuster in the starting of 2023 itself.

'Shehzada' trailer to get attached with 'Pathaan'?

Ever since the teaser was shared, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer and it seems the wait is finally coming to an end. The makers have reportedly decided to attach the film's trailer to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan on January 25, 2023. And, this might just be the best decision to excite the fans before the release.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the entertainment portal has revealed, "Kartik Aaryan is definitely the new prince in town and the position will be consolidated further with Shehzada. What better than attaching his trailer with the King, Shah Rukh Khan? At the price of one ticket, the audience will get to see the trailer of Prince of Bollywood and the film of King of Bollywood."

The source was further quoted as saying, "Shehzada has been packaged as an event multi-genre entertainer. The theatrical trailer cut is ready, and it presents Kartik in an avatar like never before. He will be seen doing all those action scenes, mouthing some heroic dialogues and groove to chartbuster music. It has all the ingredients of a commercial blockbuster, and the trailer is on the way for a digital launch soon."

More about the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo'

On the other hand, Pinkvilla has reported that the theatrical trailer of the film will be launched on January 12 at a grand event in Mumbai followed by a digital launch on the same day. The portal also added that the lead pair of the movie will jet off to Jalandhar in Punjab, right after the launch in Mumbai to celebrate Lohri on January 13. Well, be it at the theatres or on digital platform, the fans will get to enjoy the trailer on January 12 for sure.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo'. 'Shehzada', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar, will mark Kartik Aaryan's foray into full-fledged commercial action film. 'Shehzada' is slated to release on February 10, 2023.