We are back with yet another interesting OTT week. For streaming platform fans, there is an array of interesting content up for release. In the international arena, James Cameron's blockbuster directorial Avatar The Way of Water is making its debut. The Oscar-winning film is now available on various streaming platforms and video-on-demand retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft. Let's take a look at all the interesting desi content for the week.
Gaslight
When: March 31, 2023
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev
Plot: A paraplegic woman returns home to find her estranged father dies, her family disbelieving her and questioning her sanity. Which version of the truth is real?
Shehzada
When: April 1, 2023
Where: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Cast: Kartik Aryan, Kirti Sanon
Plot: After growing up enduring criticism from his father, a young man finds his world shaken upon learning he was switched upon birth with a millionaire's son.
Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat
When: March 31, 2023
Where: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Cast: Aalya F, Karan Mehta, Vicky Kaushal
Plot: In pursuit of forbidden love, two young couples from different worlds find their lives entangled as rebellion and intolerance collide in dual stories.
United Kacche
When: March 31, 2023
Where: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Cast: Sunil Grover, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay
Plot: Punjabi boy Tango aspires to become an NRI based out of England, even if it means being an illegal immigrant. Things take a hilarious turn once he reaches there and has to live like a 'kaccha'.
Agilan
When: March 31, 2023
Where: Zee5
Language: Tamil
Cast: Jayam Ravi, Priya Bhavani Shanker
Plot: Agilan is a crane operator at the Chennai port and a small-time smuggler. He strikes a deal with a businessman to deport a man holding some classified information. Will he succeed in the mission?
Bagheera
When: April 1, 2023
Where: Sun NXT
Language: Tamil
Cast: Prabhu Deva, Srikanth, Amyra Dastur, Remya Nambeesan
Plot: A psychopath who claims to be an avenger for men betrayed by women in the name of love is on a killing spree. But his plans get ruined when he crosses paths with a psychology student.
Amigos
When: April 1, 2023
Where: Netflix
Language: Telugu
Cast: Nandamuri Kalyanram,Ashika Ranganath,Brahmaji
Plot: When a man discovers his two doppelgängers online, he finds new connections in life and love — but danger lurks when a hidden criminal past emerges.
Sridevi Shoban Babu
When: March 30, 2023
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu
Cast: Santosh Sobhan and Gowri Kishan
Plot: Poles apart, Sridevi encounters Shoban Babu and falls in love with him. But can their story survive the long-standing dispute between their families?
Saathi Gaani Rendu Ekaralu
When: March 30, 2023
Where: AHA
Language: Telugu
Cast: Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Aneesha Dama
Plot: Confusion, comedy and violence ensue when a debt-ridden thief stumbles upon a suitcase with uncut gems in his farmland.
Hondisi Bareyiri
When: April 1, 2023
Where: Prime Video
Language: Kannada
Cast: Praveen Tej, Naveen Shankar, Aishani Shetty
Plot: A story of a bunch of college friends who reunite after many years. It focuses on their college life, leading to the responsibilities of adulthood and their struggle to find solace amidst their complex relationships.