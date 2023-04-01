We are back with yet another interesting OTT week. For streaming platform fans, there is an array of interesting content up for release. In the international arena, James Cameron's blockbuster directorial Avatar The Way of Water is making its debut. The Oscar-winning film is now available on various streaming platforms and video-on-demand retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft. Let's take a look at all the interesting desi content for the week.

Gaslight

When: March 31, 2023

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev

Plot: A paraplegic woman returns home to find her estranged father dies, her family disbelieving her and questioning her sanity. Which version of the truth is real?

Shehzada

When: April 1, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Cast: Kartik Aryan, Kirti Sanon

Plot: After growing up enduring criticism from his father, a young man finds his world shaken upon learning he was switched upon birth with a millionaire's son.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

When: March 31, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Cast: Aalya F, Karan Mehta, Vicky Kaushal

Plot: In pursuit of forbidden love, two young couples from different worlds find their lives entangled as rebellion and intolerance collide in dual stories.

United Kacche

When: March 31, 2023

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Sunil Grover, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay

Plot: Punjabi boy Tango aspires to become an NRI based out of England, even if it means being an illegal immigrant. Things take a hilarious turn once he reaches there and has to live like a 'kaccha'.

Agilan

When: March 31, 2023

Where: Zee5

Language: Tamil

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Priya Bhavani Shanker

Plot: Agilan is a crane operator at the Chennai port and a small-time smuggler. He strikes a deal with a businessman to deport a man holding some classified information. Will he succeed in the mission?

Bagheera

When: April 1, 2023

Where: Sun NXT

Language: Tamil

Cast: Prabhu Deva, Srikanth, Amyra Dastur, Remya Nambeesan

Plot: A psychopath who claims to be an avenger for men betrayed by women in the name of love is on a killing spree. But his plans get ruined when he crosses paths with a psychology student.

Amigos

When: April 1, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Telugu

Cast: Nandamuri Kalyanram,Ashika Ranganath,Brahmaji

Plot: When a man discovers his two doppelgängers online, he finds new connections in life and love — but danger lurks when a hidden criminal past emerges.

Sridevi Shoban Babu

When: March 30, 2023

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Cast: Santosh Sobhan and Gowri Kishan

Plot: Poles apart, Sridevi encounters Shoban Babu and falls in love with him. But can their story survive the long-standing dispute between their families?

Saathi Gaani Rendu Ekaralu

When: March 30, 2023

Where: AHA

Language: Telugu

Cast: Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Aneesha Dama

Plot: Confusion, comedy and violence ensue when a debt-ridden thief stumbles upon a suitcase with uncut gems in his farmland.

Hondisi Bareyiri

When: April 1, 2023

Where: Prime Video

Language: Kannada

Cast: Praveen Tej, Naveen Shankar, Aishani Shetty

Plot: A story of a bunch of college friends who reunite after many years. It focuses on their college life, leading to the responsibilities of adulthood and their struggle to find solace amidst their complex relationships.