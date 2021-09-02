The sudden demise of popular television actor Sidharth Shukla has shocked everyone. Mumbai's Cooper Hospital has confirmed his death and apparently, the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor died of a heart attack. However, a post mortem will soon be conducted.

Shehnaaz is 'not fine'

Following television actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death, his rumoured girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill has left her shoot. The actress's father Santokh Singh Sukh has said that he has spoken to his daughter after the death of 'Balika Vadhu' actor. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were known for their strong friendship and the rumoured couple was fondly known as 'SidNaaz' by their fans. Recently, Sidharth Shukla appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened." When asked if he talked to Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Declared dead at Cooper Hospital

Meanwhile, Cooper Hospital Dean Dr. Shailesh Mohite told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time." Dr. Jitten Bhavsar, Cooper Hospital, told PTI that the actor was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital.

Born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai to Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla, Sidharth's family has roots in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. He completed his schooling from St. Xavier's High School, Fort and later graduated in Interior designing from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

In 2008, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show titled 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' and in 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. He emerged as the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent. The actor's last screen work was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.