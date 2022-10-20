It is time to celebrate one of the most visually beautiful celebrations in the world, Diwali, which is the Hindu festival of lights. It's also a wonderful time to gather with loved ones to share delicious meals, exchange gifts, have fun, and make lasting memories. And, Bollywood is not an exception.

While the celebrations have all started in the tinsel town with Kriti Sanon and Ramesh Taurani hosting two Diwali parties on Wednesday night, October 19, there are reports that Shehnaaz Gill will also be hosting her first-ever Diwali party this year.

Shehnaaz to host Diwali party

Yes, you read it right! The former Bigg Boss contestant, who became popular for his bond with late television actor Sidharth Shukla, is all set to host a Diwali party at her new home and Salman Khan is also invited.

A BollywoodLife report has stated that a very well-placed source to Shehnaaz has revealed that the actress is planning to host a Diwali party on October 21. The portal quoted the source as saying, "Shehnaaz is planning to host a Diwali party on October 21, 2022, and she has invited many close friends in Bollywood including Salman Khan, who is not only the producer and co-star of her first Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but also her mentor. The entire Khan family is invited to the party including the superstar might even grace the party".

The source further added, "Salman Khan is very fond of Shehnaaz, and he is very happy that the girl is gelling up with all the people in Bollywood and he will definitely come for a few minutes and attend the party".

Shehnaaz Gill is quite popular among her fans and she has undoubtedly come a long way after the unfortunate demise of Sidharth Shukla, who was very close to her. With the news of Shehnaaz hosting her first Bollywood party, fans must be really excited.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was spotted at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party on Wednesday. Shehnaaz Gill dazzled the occasion in a black saree. The 'Veham' actress also shared three photos from the event, where she is seen hugging and smiling with Vicky Kaushal at the party.

They look amazing, twinning in black outfits. Sharing the photos, Shehnaaz wrote, "Hun bani na gal (That's what I am talking about)... 2 Punjabi ek frame vich (2 Punjabi in one frame) Vicky Kaushal" and added a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is awaiting the release of her first Bollywood film along with Salman Khan titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Though recently there were speculations that she was not in the film any more, Shehnaaz put an end to all the rumours and clarified that she is still doing the film. "LOL! these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film," she wrote on her Instagram story.