The day Indian-American Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in, India celebrated the momentous occasion with great fervour. Now, another Indian-origin political activist has brought laurels to India. Shefali Razdan Duggal, a Kashmiri Pandit, was sworn in as the US Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Razdan Duggal was confirmed by the US Senate for the senior administrative post on Tuesday. She was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, October 7, as Razdan Duggal took oath on the holy book of Bhagavad Gita. Indian netizens took note of this minute detail as pictures of the swearing-in ceremony were shared on social media.

Who is Shefali Razdan Duggal?

Shefali Razdan Duggal was born in Haridwar, UP, and moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with her family when she was two. Duggal graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Miami University and a Master of Arts in Media Ecology from New York University.

Her political career started with volunteering for the Massachusetts Democratic Party and the New Hampshire Democratic Party. She even volunteered for Senator Ted Kennedy and Senator Dianne Feinstein.

In 2000, she worked on her first presidential campaign as a volunteer, post which she worked at the political strategy firm Staton Hughes as a Political Analyst. In 2012, she worked for the Barack Obama presidential campaign as part of the National Finance Committee.

In 2020, she worked on Biden's campaign and even served as the national co-chair for Women for Biden. Her nomination for US envoy to the Netherlands was in March by US president Joe Biden and on September 14, her nomination was approved.