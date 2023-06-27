Sheena Chohan's role in Netflix's The Fame Game made her join the list of the emerging talents of the industry. Having proven her acting prowess in shows like - The City of Dreams 2 and Ex Mates, Ant Story, Malayalam film The Train opposite megastar Mammootty; Sheena is ready to take on more. The actress will now be seen in The Trial along with Kajol.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the Chohan to talk about working with Kajol and Madhuri Dixit, her role, infidelity and lots more.

Tell us about your role in The Trial

I play a young Christian girl from Bandra - she's very reserved and traditional - not like me at all! Actually, she's so not like me that in my research into the character, I spent every Sunday for a month visiting the beautiful Portuguese churches in Bandra and meeting the young Christian girls, even making friends with one and going out to lunch with her, asking her questions about her life, to really do my job well in creating this character. My character gets into a lot of difficulty and ends up on the witness stand, being grilled by Kajol ma'am - so I not only had to do character studies on how these type of women act normally, but also while under pressure - it was a lot of fun.

How did you bag the part?

The director, Supran Verma, already knew me because he'd seen my performance clip, in another role which I was nominated as Best Actress for at the Dubai and Shanghai Film Festivals. He asked the casting director to audition me for The Trial, and he liked my conviction to the character and how I was willing to be a blank page for my director. And, so I was brought onboard.

What's the difference in Madhuri Dixit and Kajol's working process?

Firstly what they both share is a dedication to their craft and high levels of professionalism. They both are exceptionally talented actresses, which is why they are where they are. The way they differ might have more to do with the roles they were playing at that time. When an actor is on set they often are carrying around the character they are playing at that time in their mind, which influences how they act, so Madhuri was playing a super star and Kajol a troubled trial lawyer, and you could see that character as if it was sitting on their shoulders, even in between takes. Apart from that - they both shared a total commitment to their characters and the show. For me, it was a display of impeccable professionalism.

How was it working with Kajol? How is she on sets?

Kajol is pretty much the biggest legend we have, but from sitting with her between takes, you wouldn't know that. I suspect that is why she's survived at the very top. To be an actor you have to retain your humanity and she really has done that. You never got the idea that she was looking down her nose, she was interested in the people around her, friendly, kind, but laser focussed on her character and doing the best job for her fans and the director.

What's the biggest deal breaker in a marriage for you?

Honesty and understanding. The only reason a marriage, or any relationship breaks down is secrets. The way to keep any relationship alive is full communication, even if that can be uncomfortable or embarrassing - communication is how to fix anything. Lastly understanding and supporting each other's dreams to help make them come true is most vital too!

Your next projects?

I play the female lead in a Hindi biopic on Sant Tukaram, starring the King of Biopics, Subodh Bhave, directed by Aditya Om, which comes out later this year. I play a co-lead alongside Rajshri Deshpande in an international film called Justice being released to international film festivals. On OTT - I play a ghost looking for a coffin - it's quite surreal!

And then I play the negative lead in a webs-series also for an OTT that I can't talk too much about, but hopefully will be out before the end of the year. AlsoI have a part in a Hollywood film called Nomad, directed by Taron Lexton, which equalled the Guiness World Record for most countries a film shot in, which hopefully will come out in global cinemas towards the end of this year - so quite a packed year ahead for me!