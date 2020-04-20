Currently, things are running smoothly in the Dutt paradise but that wasn't the case some years ago when Sanjay Dutt got married his third wife Maanyata Dutt. The infamous spat between Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt left the media and fans shell shocked.

Though the Dutt's maintain a cordial relationship with each other and are one big happy family, there was a time when the Nanad-bahu fight made it to the front page news of every newspaper. Priya went on a public platform to say all the mean and nasty things against Maanyata Dutt but Sanju's wife Maanyata always maintained a dignified silence on the same and refused to utter a word.

It all started when Samajwadi Party's Amar Singh announced Sanjay Dutt's candidature from Lucknow on his party ticket. Priya Dutt was upset that neither she nor her sister Namrata was consulted before Sanjay took the decision.

'She manipulated my brother into this situation'

While speaking to HT Priya was quoted as saying, "He is far too busy with films to find the time for politics. He has all along insisted he has no plans to enter politics yet, but every time he would issue a statement to that effect Maanyata would counter it by saying, 'No, Sanjay will contest'," Priya said. "She manipulated my brother into this situation to further her own ambitions."

Priya even refused to accept Maanyata as Sanjay's wife and said things that literally shocked one and all, "She is not his wife. She is not even the daughter-in-law of Sunil and Nargis Dutt as Singh claims. She is just some woman who has trapped my brother," said Priya when asked why she is so against her."

She further added, "This is not the usual saas-bahu kind of difference between a nanad and a bhabhi. We are against her because of the kind of woman she is. I cannot even begin to tell you what it means to have my father's fair name sullied by a woman like her."

Maanyata Dutt never spoke anything against the Dutt sisters

When asked about her spat with Sanjay Dutt's sister, she was quoted as saying, "I'm not someone to push for acceptance. I have never nagged Sanju for anything. I leave space for options. Sanju knows I've tried to do as much in my capacity to find acceptance with his sisters. Beyond that, he wouldn't like me to push myself to try any further. Neither would I."

Maanayata was hurt, broken from inside

"I am a woman and I am Sanju's wife. It does hurt me. But I keep a dignified silence because firstly, my parents have brought me up to believe it's undignified to hit out at people publicly."