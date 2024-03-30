Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was in London recently for a charity event, Hope Gala. Alia hosted the Hope Gala in support of her chosen charity Salaam Bombay, which is focused on engaging Mumbai's most vulnerable 'at-risk' children through in-school programmes (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) that help build their confidence, self-esteem and commit them to stay in school.

Alia Bhatt sings 'Ikk Kudi' with Harshdeep Kaur at Hope Gala

The actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a beige sari and matching blouse. She paired the beige saree with a deep-cut blouse.

Alia posed for the paparazzi and greeted the guests. Alia also spoke on the stage and even sang for the audience.

At the event, Alia thanked the organisers and said, "Speaking of stars, Padmini (Sekhsaria), thank you for giving us the Salaam Bombay Foundation. No, genuinely, looking at your work, in the last couple of years that we have worked together, I don't know how you do it so easily, and you make it all look so effortless and nonchalant. The way you and your team work is so inspiring and we, people like us, feel very small in front of the way you contribute to society. But if all of us make a small contribution, it will make a large impact, the way you made it, I think we'll all consider ourselves fortunate. Thank you so much."

In the video shared by Harshdeep Kaur while she was singing ikk Kudi, she gave the mike to Alia Bhatt and she sang one line and everyone cheered for her.

The crowd applauded her for the way she sang.

Sharing the video, Kaur wrote, "Ik Kudi.. jidaa naam Alia Such an honour performing last night for 'Hope' a Fundraiser organised by @salaambbayorg & @mo_hotels Thank you @shamir.tandon for having me onboard for this one. My heart is filled with gratitude and love! #HopeGala2024 #aliabhatt #fundraiser (sic)."

Here is the video:

Social media users lauded Alia for her soulful voice and lauded her.

A user said, "What an interactive performance.."

Another said, "sooooothinggg.."

The third one said, " The duet was so beautiful.."

Netizens compare Alia's singing with Parineeti

Netizens soon compared Alia Bhatt's singing talent to that was Parineeti.

A section of netizens said that Alia sings beautifully as compared to Parineeti.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra performed live in Mumbai and showcased her singing talent. The actor sang at the trailer launch of Imtiaz Ali's forthcoming musical, Amar Singh Chamkila.

She sang a popular track in her native Punjabi language on stage, and Parineeti was trolled for her performance.

At the event, Alia Bhatt also donned a burgundy-coloured velvet dress. She was even seen posing with a few guests.

A section of people also pointed out Diljit Dosanjh's expressions during Parineeti's performance.

Work front

Alia recently wrapped up the Vasan Bala directorial Jigra with Vedang Raina. She will also star in a spy film by YRF.