Karisma Kapoor might have stayed away from the limelight but there is no dearth of her fans and followers. The diva enjoys massive social media following and is soon all set to make her web debut. Karisma stepped for dinner with her ex-husband last night and the video grabbed everyone's attention. Since the two had parted ways in an ugly note, it was surprising for the netizens to watch them together.

Social media surprised

And needless to mention, they had a lot to say. "Still Friends ? Dude they're putting up this front for their kids which is an obvious and mature thing to do...pretty much everyone knows they went through dirty and ugly divorce battle!!" wrote one user. "Noo they r definitely not friends... She seems much more uncomfortable and not happy at all... I hv seen many Videos before.. This is different.. May be she have to meet with him for the sake of their children.." one more user wrote.

Reactions

"Kuch amount pending hoga lene ka (must have some alimony left to be taken)," commented a social media user. "Love marriage divorce then friend having affairs meetings as if nothing happened at all showing the world we are caring and loving parents shameless people," another social media user commented.

Karisma and Sanjay have two kids together – Kiaan and Samaira. Sanjay is married to Priya Sachdev Kapur.