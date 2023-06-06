Social media sensation Urfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. The fashionista pulls off DIY outfits created by her, including outfit from bandages to ropes or razor blades. From being brutally mocked by trolls, receiving rape and death threats to FIR's being file against her, she continues to face all the backlash with a smile on her face.

But, this time, something different happened with Urfi when surprised netizens, who have been trolling her for a long time, appreciated her creativity and supported her for her recent outfit.

Netizens appreciate Urfi's creativity

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urfi dropped a video wherein she poured the tea on the bags that were stitched and wore it as an outfit. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Hello frands, chai peelo." Soon after this, the video went viral on social media as netizens rushed to the comment section to pen their reactions. While fans lauded Urfi for her 'creativity'.

One user wrote, "For creativity at least she deserves 100 points," while another commented, "Oh my god. You are just amazing". A third comment read, "Great creative concept". Another user said, "I don't know why people do so much cricitism. When this same type of fashion is shown at the Gala, these same people appreciate that. What's wrong with this when some Indian is showing something creative?"

Haters will hate!

However, there were still a few unimpressed netizens who dropped comments like, "Bahut manhoos lag rahi ho" and "Chalti phirti chai".

Recently, Urfi Javed won hearts of many with her cute outfit that was laden with tiny soft toys ranging from tiny bears, kittens, dogs to elephants. When a paparazzo shared a video of Urfi's beautiful outfit, even actress Neha Dhupia couldn't resist herself from commenting. She wrote, "The cutest thing ever!!!" and in another comment said, "Want!".

Urfi's confession about trolls

In one of the podcasts, Urfi had recently made a confession that the trolls do get to her time and often. Sharing her unfiltered statements on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Urfi says that sometimes she does feel like a sl*t.

"Maybe I'm not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t (Maybe what they are saying is true. Maybe I am a blot on the society. Maybe I am a bad example for the youth. Maybe I am doing something wrong)," she said.