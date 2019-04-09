There's some good news for Shazam! fans as the writers have confirmed a sequel is in the making. And for the sequel, Warner Bros. is reportedly bringing back the original scriptwriter, Henry Gayden. The studio also plans to bring back David F. Sandberg to direct the sequel.

As per an exclusive report on The Wrap, Warner Bros, New Line and DC Comics are set to bring back a sequel to the magic created by Shazam with Shazam! 2. For Shazam!, Gayden received sole screenplay credit in the film. Apart from Gayden and Sandberg, producer Peter Safran is also supposed to return for the sequel. For the uninitiated, Shazam! tells the story of a teenager Billy (Asher Angel) who is chosen as a vessel for Shazam's (Zachary Levi) return. Shazam is basically an ancient wizard with extraordinary powers. What follows further is how the super cool school boy turned into a superhero tries to stop the evil billionaire industrialist Sivana (Mark Strong) from acquiring Shazam's powers for himself.

The film released last week but has already managed to score big money at the box office. The film has managed to become #1 worldwide with its overperformance. Exceeding the expectations of trade experts, the North American collection has rounded up to $56.8 million with a gross $102.3 million collection at the international box office. This has brought the total of Shazam to a whopping $159.1 million. The world seems to be in DC Comics superhero's favour as fans are flocking over to the cinema to uplift the box office scores and success of the films. Previously, Aquaman and Wonder Woman were the ones who managed to achieve such a feat after the momentary setback caused by a series of Warner Bros and DC Comics films.

Henry Gayden, a relatively new writer to the studio movies is currently basking in the success of Shazam. Of course, though, the possibility of Shazam 2 completely depends on the script by Gayden. If the script is good enough, the studio will give the sequel a green light to continue. Will the film bring Black Adam as the antagonist? Since the first film did not introduce Black Adam over Dwayne Johnson's request, which he revealed in his Instagram video. It would be interesting to learn how Gayden plans to go about with the script for the sequel.