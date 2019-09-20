Shay Mitchell is getting ready for mommy duties soon, but before that the "Pretty Little Liars" star let loose, at a strip club no less. The outing was apparently documented on the fourth episode her Youtube show, Almost Ready.

Shay Mitchell seemed to be having fun on her night out. Reportedly, she hit a male strip show, with a group of friends, to celebrate what she dubbed a 'baby bachelorette.' Shay looked gorgeous in a skintight, mini dress in pink, the mom-to-be looked fantastic. She paired the look with PVC stilettos.

It's good to see the star out and about. Shay is due to give birth soon. But the star had made a heartbreaking revelation a while ago. The actress revealed that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

Reportedly, the actress made a candid announcement about on her Instagram Story.

'I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,' wrote Shay in the post. It is being reported that the series of posts began with a reflection of the year that had just passed.

'Although it was an amazing year it didn't come without hardships,' began the actress.

Then she shared an ultrasound image of a baby along with a broken heart emoji.

'We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life,' began the Canadian star's follow-up post.

'And sometimes it's easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity.'

'The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,' admitted the Bliss author.

'In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together—in good times and in bad—and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.'

Shay concluded: 'So, for 2019, let's all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other.'

'This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope that you agree. Happy New Year everyone!'

Shay Mitchell apparently has made no public mention of the father. And now, she is linked with Canadian TV host and music reporter Matte Babel. You can check out the video here: