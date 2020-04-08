Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's romance rumours have been doing the rounds for some time now. The two were recently also spotted cycling together in Malibu even though governor Gavin Newsom had requested residents to not leave their homes. Looks like things are spiralling onto something serious.

The 33-year-old Olympic Games gold medalist was recently seen leaving Dobrev's house in the wee hours of the morning.

Shaun looked relaxed in a black pair of jeans paired with a black t-shirt coming out of 'The Vampire Diaries' actress's house. Keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in mind, the sportsman also wore an N95 mask to cover his face.

Nina and Shaun in a serious relationship?

Dobrev too was spotted along with him. The actress wore a white sweater, black beanie, a pair of comfy denim and boots. Although not a mask, Nina did cover her eyes with sunglasses.

Speculations of the two being in a serious relationship have been the talk of the town and Shaun and Nina have been spending a lot of time together. Even the quarantine does not seem to be stopping them from coming out and spending time with each other.

Nina was in a relationship with Grant Mellon who is a screenwriter and director, before the couple called in quits in November 2019. Shaun too was reportedly in a relationship with Sarah Barthel. It is unclear when Nina and Shaun started dating, but they sure look comfortable in each other's presence.

Nothing seems to come in the way of the two wanting to spend some quality time with each other.

The 33 year old actress has been in many high profile relationships before and has been very open about her love life. She dated Ian Somerhalder when the two stared together on 'The Vampire Diaries' and has also been linked with Liam Hemsworth.