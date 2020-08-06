Shatrughan Sinha has said that it is unfair to blame Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The latter was mercilessly attacked by netizens on social media sites for allegedly promoting nepotism.

PR Handout

"It is unfair and futile to blame Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput's death. First of all, who is Karan Johar to make or break careers? I don't think he sees himself that way at all," Shatrughan Sinha is quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

He praised Karan Johar for introducing talented actors like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and many filmmakers to the film industry.

Sinha cited his own example to state that nobody can finish off one's career. He added, "Star-maker yes and he has given the film industry some remarkable talent like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and so many talented directors. Why is everyone forgetting that?"

The former MP from Bihar said that Karan Johar has worked hard to earn his position in the film industry and success will not come automatically for the people born in a film family. "Likewise being an outsider doesn't disqualify you from stardom. And Sushant was a very successful star," he claims.

Twitter

It has to be noted that Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi, like Karan Johar, was vehemently targeted by netizens stating that she was a product of nepotism.

Karan Johar Returns to Social Media

A month after quitting social media after coming under attack, Karan Johar, son of late producer Yash Johar, returned to Instagram by commenting on Ranveer Singh's Instagram live session. He left a couple of emojis on the actor's post.