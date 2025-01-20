Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and back then celebrity weddings were not that big of a deal. There would not be too much noise happening around it and it was not as popularised and sensationalized as it is today. Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding was not a grand affair either, it was a simple ceremony which involved very few people and not a lot of their friends too had made it to the wedding guest list.

The family of course did not want to disappoint the close friends who failed to make it to the guest list and had later sent them sweet boxes but one uninvited guest sent them back when he received them. The uninvited guest who sent back the wedding sweets was none other than Shatrughan Sinha- someone who has extensively worked with Amitabh Bachchan.

Sinha and Bachchan's collaboration in films like 'Naseeb', 'Dostana' and 'Shaan' remain iconic to this date. Hence, it took people by surprise when the actor was firstly not invited to the wedding and then returned Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding sweets and wedding card back to the Bachchan family.

In an interview that has resurfaced and gone viral with Mid-Day, Shatrughan Sinha had opened up about why he chose to not keep the sweets. The actor revealed, "Jab bulaaya nahin phir mithai kis baat ki? (when you have not invited, why is the need to send sweets?). I won't be put in second place and embarrass him by accepting the sweets. The least I expected was that either Amitabh or someone from the family would call me up before sending the sweets. When that was not done, why the mithai?"

Abhishek later revealed why they did not want to make their wedding a gala event and wanted to have a small guest list. He had said that all of it was done keeping in mind that his grandmother, Teji Bachchan, at that time was not keeping well. The actor then revealed that even though they did not invite a lot of people, they still wanted to send everyone a box of sweets and seek their blessings.

In an old episode of Koffee with Karan, Abhishek opened up about the whole incident and even spoke about it in detail.

Abhishek said, "Very honestly, people are forgetting a very, very major reason why our family wanted to keep it very intimate. There was an ailing grandmother at the hospital and my father said that 'you know, we do not feel good about going out there and having a big celebration.' Did I want to invite? Did my family want to invite? Did her family want to invite the entire world? Yes. But our parents, all together, sent out a card seeking the blessings of everybody. And everybody was ok with that except for one person who returned that. And that was fine. That was Shatrughan uncle, he returned the card and that was fine. We accepted it back. You can't please everyone."

This old incident resurfaced and went viral after Shatrughan Sinha shared a note for Saif Ali Khan on his social media, talking about the gruesome attack on it, and along with the note shared an AI image of Kareena and Saif.