Amid facing an equal proportion of opposition and support from within the Indian National Congress, its presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor has claimed that he will be the catalyst of the change.

He further noted that the ruling party BJP, led by Narendra Modi will sit in the opposition after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"BJP should start preparing of being a part of the opposition as they will have to sit there after the 2024 elections," said Shashi Tharoor on October 09, while addressing the media.

He added: "Our party needs change and I feel I am the one who will be the catalyst of change."

Tharoor further noted that the Indian National Congress has the legacy of running the country nicely, and the party should try to win back the trust of voters, news agency ANI reported.

Shashi Tharoor pointed out that the citizens of India are unhappy with the BJP government, and made it clear that his aim is to make Congress strong ahead of the 2024 elections.

He added that India is facing an economic crisis as the inflation rates are going up, and the country is also witnessing other issues like hate speech.

Talking about the controversies surrounding the Congress presidential elections, Shashi Tharoor said Mallikarjun Kharge is his friend, and the only difference between them is the way in which they work.

"Some people are saying Kharge is an official candidate and I am no one. But I want to say that the Gandhi family is unbiased and no one is an official candidate as we are standing for strengthening of the Congress party," he noted.

The Congress presidential election will take place on October 17, and the results are expected to be announced on October 19.

As members of the Gandhi family are not competing in the elections, Congress will get a non-Gandhi president after nearly 25 years.