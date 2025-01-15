Shashi Kapoor's name has always been synonymous with grace and charm, however, he was an actor par excellence who took up varied kinds of roles and aced them all because of his inherent versatility. He is often revered as one of the most iconic actors to have ever graced Bollywood, decades later, there are many who still obsess over the actor and talk about how legendary he is. Fans recently also discussed whether he is the most handsome Bollywood actor ever.

A Reddit post claimed that there is hardly any actor who could ever come close to Shashi Kapoor in terms of his good looks, and the post even compared him to the likes of a "Disney Prince." While many agreed with the thought, there were many who discussed younger actors who have had the potential to come close to his good looks or are around the same kind of good-looking as the iconic actor.

The question that was thrown at Internet users through the viral Reddit post was, "Really curious to know who is the most Handsome Bollywood Actor ever, in your opinion? (Besides Hrithik). For me, Shashi Kapoor looked like a Disney Prince." Bollywood enthusiasts absolutely poured their hearts out on the post.

A comment on the thread read, "Elegant demeanor. Shashi Kapoor's presence was always magnetic!" While another said, "For me it's Shashi Kapoor ji. Now and forever. His aura hit differently." A Reddit user wrote, "Sashi kapoor is the ultimate good looking man."

However, there were many who thought that the post was extremely subjective and that over the years there have been many actors who have had the same kind of grace and charm in them just like Shashi Kapoor.

A Reddit user wrote, "Remember when people used to say Akshay Khanna was a really bad actor and is only getting work because of his father, then we got Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bacchan, Uday Chopra, Fardeen Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Zayed Khan, Tushar Kapoor etc etc." Another, said, "Young Akshaye Khanna is underrated" while another called "Salman Khan... peak male beauty".

Shashi Kapoor was a part of iconic films like 'Waqt', 'Deewar', and 'Suhag' and was always willing to explore his versatility with the kind of roles that he chose. The actor passed away in Mumbai on December 4, 2017.