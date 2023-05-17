Telugu actor Sharwanand, undoubtedly, is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry. After a long wait, the actor is all set to marry Rakshita in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshita a few months ago in Hyderabad. Pictures of Sharwanand and Raskshita from their engagement have gone viral with many celebrities attending and being part of his big day.

The wedding invitation is out and it will be a grand affair for two days. The Mehendi function will be celebrated on June 2nd. The very next day, the Pelli Koduku function will be held. On the same day on June 3rd, Sharwanand will tie the nuptial knot with Rakshitha at the Leela Palace in Jaipur. The wedding ceremony begins at 11 PM.

A few months ago, when Sharwanand appeared on a talk show Unstoppable, Balakrishna asked Sharwanand about his marriage and that is when he said he will marry only after Prabhas gets married. But if any hero is waiting to marry after Prabhas, then it is doubtful if he will get married soon. To everyone's shock, Sharwanand soon announced his engagement with Rakshita.

On the work front, Sharwanand was last seen in Oke Oka Jeevitham a time travel story which emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office. After a series of flops, this film gave much-needed relief to Sharwanand. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie with director Aditya Sriram.

Over the past few years, Sharwanand has proved his acting mettle but failed to choose the proper scripts that entertain the audiences. But on the whole, Sharwanand is one of the most versatile actors among the young lot of heroes we have in the Telugu film industry right now. He has always played the boy next door roles which were soothing to the eyes to watch.