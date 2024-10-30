It is that time of the year again when traditional attires take the front seat and drive fashion enthusiasts right through perfection. Diwali is almost here and fashion enthusiasts all over the world who celebrate Diwali are looking for the last-minute inspiration to strike them. Well, when it comes to sporting a lehenga, our B-town divas put out their best fashion foot forward and give us the most amazing looks.

Over the past year and especially around the festive season, we have seen some gorgeous lehenga looks dished out by the actresses. Check some out here:

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari who is currently establishing herself as the fashion pro in Bollywood has given her fans some of the best lehenga looks this festive season. Amongst them, this one stands out in particular because of how chic it is. The actress is seen wearing a customised Shalimar lehenga/ghagra from the shelves of Aikeyah. It has been paired with a blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline along with some fantastic accessories including the sleek chunky choker and the armlet.

Wamiqa Gabbi

You cannot celebrate Diwali without a splash of colours and Wamiqa's look exactly signifies that. Bottle green and purple is the most underrated colour combination; wearing it with such grace takes immense confidence. The intricate threadwork on the lehenga as well as the blouse is a reflection of the rich Indian craftsmanship. When it comes to sporting such a heavy lehenga it is always best to opt for fewer accessories just like Wamiqa who is seen wearing a pair of simple jhumkas.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Monotone lehengas are quite often disregarded but it should be noted that if styled well like Tamannaah's then it can be turned into the most ethereal look. The actress looked ravishing wearing this Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla couture piece which was extremely Barbie-coded but looked great on her. The gold multi-toned accessories including the neckpiece and bangles were fantastic choices to go with the lehenga.

Kiara Advani

Kiara always serves the most amazing lehenga looks, she not only knows how to carry them well but also knows the kind of lehengas that look flattering on her. This earthy-velvety lehenga matched her persona extremely well, the shades of the ensemble looked lovely with her skin tone and the fit and flair of the lehenga elevated her statuesque figure. When the lehenga is meant to take centre stage it is best to opt for a minimalistic makeup look just like Kiara.

Bhumi Pednekar

For anybody who said lehengas cannot have modern elements, Bhumi's look is the perfect answer. From the mirror work on the blouse to the pleated skirt-like lehenga, everything works out really well and the shrug amps up the look to a whole other dimension. The colour of the ensemble is extremely uncommon but paired up with gold-toned pieces of jewellery, it is a definite win!