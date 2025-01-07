'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' even after more than a decade since its release remains an absolute cult of a film. When the movie was first released in 2013, fans found the Ayan Mukerji film extremely relatable.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in titular roles, the film was a massive box office hit back then and was widely appreciated by critics too. The 2013 film has been re-released in theatres now, and fans are supremely excited to go re-watch the film. Sharvari Wagh too shared with her fans and followers that she is looking forward to re-watching the film in theatres.

The 'Alpha' actress took to her Instagram story to share with her followers that she will be watching 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' at the theatre and also shared a screenshot of her ticket. She mentioned that she will be watching the film with her sister Kasturi Wagh for the 10th time. Sharvari said, "Eeep!!! So excited to watch YJHD with my sister for the 10th time, and it always hits home!!!!" She also tagged Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur on her Instagram story.

Post the re-release of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' it can be clearly said that the film continues to have an effect on its fan base. Bollywood lovers are still interested and excited to see the iconic Bunny-Naina romance on the screen and groove to the amazing songs in the film. The box office numbers that are rolling in for the film are proof of the fact that the film is indeed one of the most loved Bollywood movies ever.

Going back to Sharvari, her Instagram story showing her excitement for the re-release of the film has stirred up quite a bit of controversy. Netizens think that she was trying to show extra love and support to the film in order to get a role in a Dharma film someday.

On the Reddit thread, a comment read, "Collecting Dharma Loyalty program Points" while another wrote, "Definitely in talks /lobbying for a role. But sharvari darling, you won't getting anything from dharma. They have their priorities set. Kiara learnt this very late. Look for other productions."