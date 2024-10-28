Sharvari Wagh can literally be termed as a trendsetter when it comes to fashion in contemporary times. In the past year or so, the 'Munjya' actress has been able to get herself labelled as a fashion pro and fashion enthusiasts are always eagerly waiting for her next look to drop on social media. Sharvari's sartorial choices, whether she is attending the success party of her film, a Diwali bash or is simply out on a coffee run around the city, impress fans.

With Diwali right around the corner, it is also the perfect time for all the big Bollywood parties to take place. Sharvari recently attended one such party in Mumbai and her look for the night was perfect. Sharing pictures on her social media account, she wrote, "Desi Masala is my favourite flavour for Diwali looks & Kela Wafers!" She added, "This truly is my favourite look ever!"

Sharvari was seen sporting a lovely Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation. Styled by celebrity stylists Chandini Whabi and Simran Mistry, the actress wore Byzantine blouse in shades of gold and paired it with a multi-panelled silk ghagra that boasted textured gota borders, which added a glittery element to the look. Both the blouse and the ghagra were amazing examples of impeccable Indian craftsmanship and the intricate threadwork on it was simply immaculate.

The fitted blouse with a deep-neck design and the flair of the ghagra accentuated Sharvari's well-toned statuesque figure and the actress very confidently flaunted her mid-riff in the ensemble. The dupatta, which was of the same fabric and colour as the lehenga, was a good addition to the look.

She further accessorised the look with a pair of simple gold chunky earrings that were both subtle and striking and in no way took away attention from the outfit. The thought of keeping it simple in terms of accessorization was indeed well thought out.

For her makeup, Sharvari went ahead with a minimalistic dewy base, semi-glittery eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. The nude pink lip shade and the structured eyebrows seamlessly tied the look together and amped it up to a whole other level. She chose to keep her tresses open for the night with a middle parting and that went well with the vibe of her outfit.