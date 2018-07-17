Discovery Channel's Shark Week is almost here and no it's not a sequel to 1987 horror-thriller film Jaws: The Revenge. It's time for an edge-of-the-seat living or simply TV-viewing for some of us.

Premiered in 1988, the show will be turning 30 next week, July 22. Scheduled to be hosted by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, the annual, week-long TV programme promises unadulterated fun with a healthy dosage of thrill.

This underwater adventure is designed to be interspersed by celebrity visits and tidbits about the great white sharks and its kin. Ronda Rousey, Aaron Rodgers, Rob Gronkowski, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Guy Fieri and Bear Grylls are some of the big names who have been invited on to the show.

However, not all will be partaking in the death-defying stunts that have been lined up. Some have signed up just to talk about how we can put in an effort to conserve the species and its environment in this constantly changing world.

According to a list of events released by the channel, day 1 promises to be "fin"tastic. It begins with a recap of sorts, where the episode, Alien Sharks will look back at the most stunning discoveries and adaptations made in the last years.

If you've seen Man Vs. Wild, you'll know Bear Grylls will probably even survive a massive avalanche. But, it would be interesting to see how he faces threats underwater in Bear Vs. Shark. The hour-long show will be followed by O'Neil's antics, where he'll be seen in training with ex-marine/ comedian Rob Riggle at Atlantis, Paradise Islands in the Bahamas.

Rounding off the first day will be Olympian Ronda Rousey. Her schedule appears to be the most challenging. With just 3 rounds of survival training, the wrestler will have to take on deadly bull sharks. That's not all. For the main event, she'll have to defend a mako shark, by stepping out of a safety cage.

Exciting, isn't it? For more details on the schedule, read the presser released by the channel here.

In other news, the makers have been on the lookout for junior shark experts who would, on selection, challenge the pros on various shark-related facts.

A tweet reads, "Is your kid a #SharkWeek super fan? We're looking for Jr. Shark Week Experts who can challenge the pros! Email us at SharkShow2018@gmail.com if your child is the ultimate know-it-all."