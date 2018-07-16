Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week' is almost here and it's not a sequel to 1987 horror-thriller film Jaws: The Revenge. Premiered in 1988, the show will be turning 30 next week, 22 July. Scheduled to be hosted by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, the annual, week-long TV program promises summer fun with a healthy dosage of thrill.

This underwater adventure is designed to be interspersed by celebrity visits and tidbits about the great white sharks. Ronda Rousey, Aaron Rodgers, Rob Gronkowski, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Guy Fieri and Bear Grylls are some of the big names who have been invited on to the show.

However, not all will be partaking in the death-defying stunts that have been lined up. Some have signed up just to talk about how we can put in effort to conserve the species and its environment in this constantly changing world.

According to a list of events released by the channel, day 1 promises to be "fin"tastic. It begins with a recap of sorts, where the episode, Alien Sharks will look back at the most stunning discoveries and adaptations made in the last years.

If you've seen Man Vs. Wild, you'll know Bear Grylls will probably even survive a massive avalanche. But, it would be interesting to see how he faces threats underwater in Bear Vs. Shark. The hour-long show will be followed by O'Neil's antics, where he'll be seen in training with ex-marine/ comedian Rob Riggle at Atlantis, Paradise Islands in the Bahamas.

Rounding off the first day will be Olympian Ronda Rousey. Her schedule appears to be the most challenging. With just 3 rounds of survival training, the wrestler will have to take on deadly bull sharks. That's not all. For the main event, she'll have to defend a mako shark, by stepping out of a safety cage.

Exciting, isn't it? See the full schedule of Shark Week 2018 here:

SHARK WEEK 2018 Programming Schedule

(All times ET/PT)

Sunday, July 22:

7:00 PM Alien Sharks: Greatest Hits

8:00 PM Bear vs Shark

9:00 PM Shaq Does Shark Week

10:00 PM Ronda Rousey Uncaged

Monday, July 23:

8:00 PM Monster Tag

9:00 PM Great White Abyss

10:00 PM Cuba's Secret Shark Lair

Tuesday, July 24:

8:00 PM Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy

9:00 PM Laws of Jaws

10:00 PM Air Jaws: The Hunted

Wednesday, July 25:

8:00 PM Air Jaws: Back From The Dead

9:00 PM Shark Tank Meets Shark Week

10:00 PM SharkCam Stakeout

Thursday, July 26:

8:00 PM SharkCam Strikes Back

9:00 PM Sharkwrecked

10:00 PM Tiger Shark Invasion

Friday, July 27:

8:00 PM Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction

9:00 PM Bloodline: Spawn of Jaws

10:00 PM Great White Shark Babies

Saturday, July 28:

9:00 PM Return of the Mega Shark

10:00 PM Sharks Gone Wild

Sunday, July 29:

9:00 PM Naked and Afraid of Sharks