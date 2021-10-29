Social media previously has been quoted as the fifth pillar of democracy by Ajeet Gunwant Parse, and while conversing about the future of social media had a completely different take on the same.

Born and brought up in Nagpur, Maharashtra, famously known as "orange city," he was first introduced to the world of social media in 2006 through Orkut, a social networking site people born in the '80s with a heavy heart would relate to, and that's also when he realised the shift of interest from traditional media to the new form of daily content consumption - social media.

He recalls the excitement and indulgence of the audience on social media when there were limited channels and the idea of showcasing lifestyle was relatively new. He distinctly recalls that people would highly generate content than consume it. The charm of social media was much like a newly discovered song, now people have become consumers first than producers. Studies suggest that even as more people are onboarding social media networks, a smaller percentage of users are actively creating and sharing content.

The numbers are so shocking that they might make you question your presence on social media, but he's sure of the fact that social media is here to stay. According to him, the cyber century era is different than before. Now, entertainment, business, educational, financial, political and almost all other industries are under one roof that we know as "social media."

The social media revolution has very well taken over all other communication mediums. Social media in the past has been the voice of the audience and has been the medium of mass movements. Now, questions are asked on social media and the answer too is expected to be broadcasted for the social media audience specifically, until that's done, no matter is considered resolved successfully.

He is a social media strategist amidst these social media talks. He's an expert in the field of designing, handling and applying social media policies under practical and psychological approaches. Unlike others, he believes in following a tailor-made approach in his strategies and analysis.

His main objective is to provide a 24X7 socio-psychological approach while maximizing digital security, and apart from developing social media strategies, he's an activist, working for a better and safer social media society by spreading awareness through his cyber centric programs, E-meets, and striking a conversation whenever he can.

In his years working as an analyst, he claims to have added value to both individuals and organizations and is fully committed to building a safer social media space by promoting social responsibility and aware netizens, with a social media leader like him, a safer social media space seems not so far away.