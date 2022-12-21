Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi recently grabbed eyeballs with her impressive power-packed performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 'Thank God' actress performed the World Cup anthem, 'Light The Sky'.

Nora Fatehi trolled brutally for copying Urvashi Rautela

For her electrifying performance, Nora opted for an embellished black dress, adorned with frills and paired it with black stockings and heels to give it a perfect all-black look. Soon after this, the videos and pictures of her performance went viral on social media and all her fans were left extremely proud of her.

Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed netizens have found out that the actress copied Urvashi Rautela's 4-year-old outfit At FIFA and since then Nora has gone into the trollers' list. At the same time Urvashi Rautela's fans also shared her picture and confirmed that Nora indeed copied Urvashi's outfit which she wore 4 years ago.

The old picture of Urvashi Rautela showed her wearing a similar outfit along with Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses. Back in 2019, the fashion icon had created stir by wearing the outfit and fans went crazy with her sense of style.

"This dress was already worn by Urvashi Rautela"

Sharing a collage picture of the two on Twitter, one user wrote, "This dress was already worn by @urvashirautela a few years ago #copied." Another said, "Looking fab but @urvashirautela wore the same dress 4 years ago and now she has worn it." A third comment read, 'Sharam karo Nora (Have some shame, Nora).'

Meanwhile, Nora penned a heartfelt note following her mindblowing performance at the closing ceremony of FIFA. She wrote, "And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. @fifaworldcup hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching....I Worked all my life for this very moment! From my highschool auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! unbelievable...For the ones who msged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means a lot Special thanks to my team."