Sharad Chaudhary has been promoting a lot of young talent through his Dreamz Production house. A journey which was started by Sharad alone has now become a grown-up tree which has top celebrities in support with his production house.

Sharad started with small events like fashion shows, then he shifted his gear to modelling shows, followed by producing significant events and shows like Mr and Ms India from the past three years. Now his Production house is shifting towards higher level to web series.

Sharad is planning to launch web series with Karan Kundra and Prince Narula, and also going to produce 2019 Mr and Ms India and even Super Model hunt. Sharad has worked with many celebrities like Ranvijay Singh, Prince Narula, Urvashi Rautala, Priyank Sharma, Karan Kundra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neha Dhupia, Gizele, Kainaat Arora, Yuvika, Zoya Afroz and many more.

Sharad wants to bring more talent from India and take them to international level. He feels India is the nation where talent is available at every corner. With his work, he is giving a boost to young talent and also giving fresh faces to the industry.

The Dreamz Production house is open for every young talent, who wants to fly high. Sharad is also looking to produce movies in a short time with top celebrities of B-town; he feels the time has come for him to take his production house to new highs.