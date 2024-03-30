In today's digital age, businesses must swiftly adopt emerging technologies for success. GCP Cloud Migration offers crucial benefits, as revealed by recent data showing a 53% faster revenue growth for companies embracing cloud technologies. To facilitate this, businesses are seeking dynamic leaders like Shrikaa Jadiga to navigate the complexities of GCP Cloud Migration and modernization. With a proven track record of driving innovation and delivering high-performance solutions, Shrikaa's expertise in data engineering and cloud architecture is unparalleled. Presently working with Fortune 50 home improvement company, she empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), driving agility, scalability, and sustainable growth.

So, what makes Shrikaa Jadiga an exceptional asset to any organization? It is her multifaceted contributions across a spectrum of projects and initiatives. Her leadership shines through in endeavours such as spearheading the migration of data analysis and reporting dashboards from MicroStrategy to Apache Superset and Google Looker platforms, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and accessibility. Furthermore, her pivotal role in migrating data pipelines from Hadoop 2.0 to 3.0 and from on-premises Hadoop to Google Cloud Platform underscores her unwavering commitment to leveraging the latest technologies for optimal outcomes.

She has also been instrumental in building Sales and Performance dashboards, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing customer programs. Her leadership in transitioning applications to GCP Cloud highlights her strategic vision and dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

During her tenure at GSK Solutions, Shrikaa demonstrated effective communication with stakeholders and leadership, ensuring transparency on project status and deliverables. As a senior member, she collaborated closely with business engagement teams to define dashboards and reporting solutions tailored to diverse and complex business needs. Shrikaa's expertise in analytics facilitated the design of interactive scorecards and dashboards, enabling efficient business analysis. Additionally, she played a key role in establishing and maintaining design and development best practices, ensuring efficiency and consistency in project execution. Her contributions extended to data modelling, warehousing, and database management, where she developed dynamic dashboards and statistical reporting using MicroStrategy software. Shrikaa's involvement in project architecture design underscored her commitment to ensuring robust and efficient systems.

She says, "As a firm believer in the power of collaboration and transparency, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact it can have on project success. By fostering open communication with stakeholders and embracing a multidisciplinary approach, we pave the way for innovation and excellence."

At Almondz Global Securities Ltd., her meticulous analysis of project documentation and interaction with clients facilitated understanding of business requirements. Her proficiency in SQL queries and interpretation of test data ensured successful execution of projects within Agile development processes. Shrikaa's leadership in migrating data analysis and reporting dashboards and transitioning applications to GCP Cloud reflected her dedication to enhancing accessibility and functionality while leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

Shrikaa is a seasoned professional with expertise in data engineering and cloud architecture. With a Bachelor's in Computer Science and multiple master's degrees, she stands out in her field. Shrikaa holds certifications like Google Cloud Certified Professional Data Engineer and MicroStrategy Certified: Enterprise Analyst and Project Architect. She's skilled in various programming languages like Python, Scala, and Java, focusing on data modeling, warehousing, and database management. Shrikaa is adept at handling both structured and unstructured data, and she excels in architecting data pipelines for real-time streaming and batch processing, using technologies like Apache Spark and Cloud services. Additionally, she's proficient in Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) integrations, ensuring scalable, secure, and reliable cloud architectures.

Shrikaa's professional journey has been nothing short of exceptional, particularly in the field of GCP Cloud Migration and Modernization. Holding key positions such as Cloud Architect and Technical Lead, she has led teams with precision and delivered outstanding solutions. Shrikaa's commitment to clear communication with stakeholders and leadership has been instrumental in her success. Her impressive achievements are a testament to her dedication and expertise. With a proven track record of innovation and successful migrations, Shrikaa continues to make significant contributions to the field of data engineering and cloud architecture, demonstrating her unwavering dedication and skill at every turn.