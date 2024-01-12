On January 4, Shankaracharya of Puri Gowardhanpeeth, Swami Nischalanand Saraswati said that he would not attend the Ram Mandir consecration event, citing that it was being conducted in violation of the scriptures.

The statement caused a social media frenzy, spiraling divisive opinions, and a political uproar, along with a lot of support and validation from several quarters. Not alone in his stance, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand also said that the four Shankaracharyas will not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

All four Shankaracharyas are not attending the event of 22nd January citing it a political propaganda by BJP.



What is the hurry to do Pran Pratishtha before completion of work in temple? Now, BJP is also alleging Shanakaracharyas to be anti hindu? Has BJP taken patent of Hindu… pic.twitter.com/YAf8rlgNZ8 — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) January 10, 2024

During a media interaction in Haridwar, he told reporters that the most important Hindu seers were not attending the ceremony because it was being conducted in violation of the rules of Sanatan Dharma. In the news first reported by the Telegraph, he was also quoted as saying that they do not hold any ill-will against anyone but are only trying to stand up for what's right according to the scriptures.

He further clarified that "installing the idols of Lord Ram in the temple without completing its construction work was against Hindu religion, and there was no need for such a rush in conducting the ceremony."

When directly questioned about his stance on the ceremony and how it could be equated as anti-Modi, he further cleared the air. "We are not anti-Modi; however, at the same time, we also cannot go against our Hindu scriptures and Dharam Shastra."

List of invitees runs long

Bollywood stars, cricketers, politicians, celebrities from several other fields have been invited for the event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the chief guest. Apart from the four shankaracharyas, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will also not be attending the event citing that there was hardly anything religious about the event and BJP is exploiting it for political gains.

Political pressure or genuine support?

Priyank Kharge gives it back to BJP and it's stupid arguments on Ram Mandir Pranprathishan invitation.



"The 4 Shankaracharyas are saying that the Ram temple is incomplete. Why is BJP seeking answers from us, but not listening to the Shankaracharyas ?"pic.twitter.com/6sLjQAeekd — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) January 11, 2024

After reports of four shankaracharyas refusing to attend the ceremony on grounds of it violating Hindu scriptures, received widespread public attention on social media, two of the shankaracharyas reportedly said that they now extended their support for the event. Namely Shankaracharya of Shringeri Peeth, Swami Bharati Teerth and Shankarcharya of Dwarka Peeth, Swami Sadananda Saraswati.

On Thursday, VHP working president Alok Kumar said that statements of their support are already available publicly. He also added that Puri Shankaracharya said that they would "come for darshan later at some other opportune time." The alleged U-turn of the seers has once again set off opinionated arguments on public platforms. Could political pressure have anything to do with it all?