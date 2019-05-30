Shankar's focus has been completely on Indian 2 ever since his magnum opus 2.0 hit the screens. With the Kamal Haasan's film being delayed for one or the other reasons, there were reports in a section of media that the filmmaker was prepping up for yet another multilingual film.

Indian 2 was launched in January months after pre-production works. The team completed the first schedule of shooting after which Kamal Haasan got himself busy in politics. Thereafter the rumours of shelving the project over budget-related issues had surfaced online.

It went to an extent of Reliance Entertainment taking over the project from Lyca Productions, which had backed out of the project. Even as the rumours of Indian 2 were dropped, a fresh set of speculations claimed that Shankar had plans to direct Prabhas.

However, Kajal Aggarwal's recent comments came as a confirmation that Indian 2 is still on.

"The film is not shelved. I will start shooting for my part on June 1. The team is determined to make Indian 2 on a grand scale. I'm excited to be a part of the project and am eagerly waiting to work with Kamal sir," Cinema Express quotes her as saying.

Now, the latest report in Tamil media stated that Shankar has no plans to direct Prabhas, who is busy with his much-awaited Saaho, in the near future.