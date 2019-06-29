The fourth season of Zee Kannada's popular show Weekend with Ramesh has brought a couple of big names for the 'sadhakara' (achievers) seat. This week, the audience will get to see the success story of high-profile IPS officers from Karnataka.

Shankar Mahadev Bidari and BB Ashok Kumar, who have made a mark in the lives of Kannadigas, will occupy the hotseats on Weekend with Ramesh.

Shankar Mahadev Bidari

Shankar Mahadev Bidari and his family are highly educated where he is an IPS Officer, his wife Uma Devi is a doctor, his daughter is an IAS Officer and is the first candidate in the history of Karnataka to achieve the first rank in IAS, his son and his son-in-law are both IPS Officers as well.

He will go onto a nostalgic train as he speaks with host Ramesh about his dreams and journey.He will open up about his struggles and hard work.

His journey in the police force witnessed several milestones. One being, when he was appointed in the special task force in the year 1993 as the commander-in-chief against Veerappan. During this 3-year assignment, Shankar Bidari's efficient team and strategy management helped reduce Veerappan's army from over 200 people too 5-6 people.

He is also remembered for his role as the Bengaluru Commissioner in the 2010 Chinnaswamy Stadium Blast where he ensured the crowd remained calm amidst the calamity. Shankar Mahadev Bidari retired with the highest rank in the Karnataka Police Department, as the Director General of Police (DGP).

BB Ashok Kumar

BB Ashok Kumar, popularly known as Tiger Ashok Kumar, took a walk down memory lane with Ramesh discussing his school days, and the story behind his decision to become a cop. Surprising to what everybody knows, Kumar never intended to join to the police dorce.

His aim was always to join the Indian Army until an unfortunate incident occurred with his very good friend. During his college days, his friend underwent a lockup death due to the misidentification of a criminal, that made Ashok disregard his faith in the police force. As a result of this, Ashok decides not to finish his college degree, but the encouraging words by his university's NCC officer, "You were born with a uniform, do not give up" helped him go back to college and finish his course.

The road to his career in the police force began when he started his Law course in Bengaluru and came across the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) subject. This helped him understand the regulations and the power held by a police officer in the country. Furthermore, he watched Amitabh Bachchan's movie Zanjeer on repeat that inspired him to change the system by becoming dignified Officer.

The story behind his popular nickname 'Tiger Ashok Kumar' was discussed, as he solved his first criminal case, titled 'operation Tiger' while he was posted as a Traffic Police Officer.

Tiger Ashok shared with the audiences the story of his first encounter with Station Shekar, that also marked the first encounter in the history of Karnataka. The story goes on to elaborate how Santosh Hedge helped him win this case with supporting proof points.

Another milestone in his life was when he was appointed in the special task force against Veerappan. Before this new chapter begun, Tiger Ashok observed the many lives that were taken due to Veerappan's attacks, due to which the wives of the respective Police Officers suffered immensely. Tiger Ashok made a decision to help his wife become independent before accepting this assignment. This process included helping his wife filter a list of people who could be trusted, selling his Royal Enfield Bullet to invest in a 4-wheeler and teaching her to drive, help her earn a living and sustain herself in his absence.

BB Ashok Kumar believes that to enforce patriotism in India's youth, it is imperative to make NCC a compulsion in school that would help bring in discipline and patriotism towards our country.

