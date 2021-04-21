In first of its kind, Marvel Studios introduced a superhero character who is predominantly an Asian character, played by Simu Liu, in Shand Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The latest teaser release has caught everyone's attention by the storm.

Superhero Shang-Chi understands that he must confront the past which he thought he left behind when he gets drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The cinematography, the plot, the narration is strictly Asian in nature and despite Marvel being one of the frontrunner producers of the show, the Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings does not borrow from the west.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who was born in Hawaii and is of Japanese descent during the making of this film had kept himself engaged with the idea of portraying a superhero film with an Asian cast. Superhero Shang-Chi will be in another Marvel epic that combines emotional family drama with gravity-defying martial arts action.

The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theatres in India soon in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.