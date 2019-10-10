It is a universal fact that iTunes' primary focus in music is to be a library of organization and storage for users' music collections. While ruling iTunes charts is no small feat, many music producers are often trying their best to top the R&B and hip hop charts consistently. One such duo with diverse musical backgrounds who have come together to create a timeless artistic quality is Shane Foster and Christopher Davis.

This power-duo helms DFD Music, which offers music production, engineering, songwriting, and a wide variety of marketing facilities for artists. The production company has branches in both Atlanta and Los Angeles. Formed in 2016, their most recent work has graced the iTunes Top 200 Songs Chart with the likes of 'Hit N Dip' feat Davis Chris, Jo Paul who charted at #17 on R&B Charts, 'Get Dat' feat Davis Chris, Project Pat at #101 on Hip Hop Charts, 'Play' ft Yo Gotti at #76 on R&B Charts and 'Made for This' feat Young Dolph at #87 on Hip Hop Charts. Their song, Yo Gotti's single 'Play' (Remix), spiraled up to number 17 on the charts.

Shane Foster is an American Producer and marketing executive from Fayetteville, NC. He is also a veteran of the United States Military, where he served in the Army as an elite Paratrooper. Shane is an alumnus of VCU, where he received a degree in Legal Studies, while Davis Chris is an American songwriter, producer, and engineer from Houston, Texas. Chris is also a veteran of the United States Military, having served in the Navy. His most recent work has graced the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart with the likes of Iggy Azalea's album 'In My Defense'. It peaked at number 6 on the independent albums and number 22 in the top rap albums in 2019. It has also been streamed over 220 Million times to date.

They have a part in projects selling over 300,000 units in music sales. Together, the successful duo has been responsible for several more tracks that have charted. Including their own - 'Hits the collection', which got to #10 on iTunes' R&B Charts.

DFD music aims to assist local artists, musicians, and singers with fast and reliable services without leaving anyone behind, especially the indie artist. They want to constructively change the face of the music industry and champion a new wave of raw music via a comprehensive partnership of music production companies, promotional firms, and the artists themselves.

