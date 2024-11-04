Shanaya Kapoor has not made a debut in the movies yet but she has taken over everybody's heart with her sartorial choices. She is a fashion diva in every sense of the term who knows the absolute know-how of fashion. From walking the ramp for popular designers to making public appearances, Shanaya does so in the most fashionable way possible.

The soon-to-be debutante rang in her birthday recently and the internet is absolutely obsessed with her sartorial choice for the evening. Shanaya chose to keep it chic yet casual and her outfit was reflective of the same.

Shanaya was seen wearing the Vivara multi-coloured print dress from the shelves of the iconic brand Pucci. This £1,045 maxi dress roughly converts to roughly Rs 113,898. The expensive dress fitted her like a glove, accentuated her statuesque figure and created a stunning silhouette. The dress featured not only archival prints but also a V-neckline. However, it was the backless feature of the dress and the thigh-high slit that amped up the drama of the outfit.

She looked so stunning wearing the dress that her best friend, actress Suhana Khan could not help but write "Hottttt" in the comment section. Orry who is a social media favourite commented, "I love the dress you wore while you kept me out of the festivities."

Shanaya further accessorised the look with a dainty pendant, a pair of diamond studs, a sleek Cartier bracelet, a chunky golden watch and a couple of fingerrings mixed and matched to go with the vibe. For her footwear, she went ahead with a pair of white strappy flats that complemented the look in the best way possible and also looked like a comfortable choice to have made. In terms of makeup, she went ahead with a no-makeup makeup look, the pink blush on her face was in the right proportion and the nude pink lip shade matched the dress well. For her hair, she chose to keep her tresses open with beach curls.