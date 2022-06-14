Shamit Srivastava, popularly known by his stage name Shamit Music, is 22 years old from Bihar who is an emerging Music Producer, Composer, and Instructor in Indian Hip-Hop Music. In the year 2011, when he was 11 years old, he started his training in Music Production from where he got to know about the industry. He always wanted to do something different in Music besides the Bhojpuri Music industry. That was one of the main inspirations for choosing this field. Then in the year 2012, he sharted his journey from a small town in Bihar where people were not known to Rap and Hip Hop Music. Later in the year, he started making remixes of Bollywood songs. He did this for around 2 years but later realized this is not working for his bigger aim. Therefore, he decided to Produce his own Music. So he dropped the idea of making remixes and started working for his own Music Production and Composition. At this time, he started with making Trap and Hip Hop Music for viewers. Because of this Hip Hop and Trap Music, his family and friends encouraged him to take the next step towards his goal. That's when he sharted teaching others.

In the year 2017, not only his friends, but many people from other states started connecting with him to learn Music Production/Composition and Mixing and Mastering personally from him. That was the phase where he always wanted to be. After some years of hard work and dedication, he opened his own studio in the year 2018 in Noida, UP. Therefore, he fulfilled his dream. Later, after some years of teaching and making Music, Shamit started uploading his tracks on streaming platforms like Spotify & Apple Music. Some big Artists approached him to Produce and Compose their songs. That was a turning point in his Music career for which he was waiting for a long time.