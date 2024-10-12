Seasoned pacer Mohd Shami failed to find a place in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand with the national selectors deciding to hand over the vice-captaincy to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The selectors decided to drop left-arm pacer Yash Dayal from the squad that played the two-match series against Bangladesh as they picked 15 players for the New Zealand series.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match IDFC FIRST Bank Test series against New Zealand," BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed in a release on Friday. The three matches will be played in Bengaluru (Oct 16-20), Pune (Oct 24-28) and Mumbai (Nov 1-5).

Bumrah, who led India against England in the Birmingham Test in 2022, has been made Rohit Sharma's deputy as the selectors seem keen on making him the stand-in skipper in case the regular one is unavailable because of some reason. The selectors had not named any vice-captain for the Bangladesh series and Bumrah's elevation is apparently part of their plans for the upcoming five-match series against Australia.

In the pace department, Bumrah will get sufficient support from Mohd Siraj and Akash Deep if the team management decides to go ahead with three pacers. However, the travelling reserves include young pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who had an impressive debut against Bangladesh, and Prasidh Krishna, thus providing cover in case needed.

Shami, who suffered an injury during last year's ODI World Cup and had undergone surgery after the event. He is still unavailable for the New Zealand series and it looks like he is targeting a return for the Australia series. With the wickets continuing to aid spin, the move offers Shami more time to get ready for the Australia series.

The squad remains spin-heavy with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav hoping to get into the three-pronged attack in the Playing XIs for the three matches that will be played in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

Interestingly, the selectors also did not pick a backup opener with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to take up the responsibility as they did against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill will likely continue to bat at No.3 like he did against Bangladesh. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are the wicketkeeping options in the squad.

India are currently on top of the World Test Championships (WTC) standings while New Zealand, title-winners in 2021, are in sixth position. Rohit Sharma's side will be looking forward to consolidating its position in the WTC standings ahead of the all-important tour of Australia starting in November-January. India hopes to reach the WTC final for the third time after losing to New Zealand and Australia on the two previous occasions. The series against New Zealand will be very crucial in that respect.

New Zealand had last visited India in 2021-22 for a two-match series that the hosts won 1-0. In the second Test against Wankhede, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler after Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

India's squad for the three Tests against New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

(With inputs from IANS)