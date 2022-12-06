Manish Malhotra's birthday party is the latest talk in B-town. The ace fashion designer celebrated his 56th birthday on Monday (December 5). Many Bollywood celebrities attended his party to make his day special. But what caught the attention of netizens is Malaika Arora's Balenciaga outfit. The actress dazzled in the shimmery silver mini dress and paired it with thigh-high black boots. But what irked the netizens was the high-fashion brand which was accused of sexualising children in their recent ad campaigns.

In its recent ad campaign, the brand featured two young girls holding bondage-themed teddy bears. Post the outrage, the brand removed the controversial ad campaigns and issued a public apology. With Malaika wearing the brand in the public eye, the controversy is back again.

"Not a good time to wear that brand Malaika," one user commented. "Are the Indian celebrities oblivious to how little kids were portrayed by Balenciaga? #nobalenciaga #trashbalenciaga," another wrote. "Wearing Balenciaga??? Really ?? I am totally against cancel culture but not when it comes to child pornography . This brand needs to be cancelled for good and a celebrity, you need to do it first," another one commented. "After all the Balenciaga controversy she turns up wearing this #tonedeaf."

Netizens are surely not happy with Malaika's choice. "Supporting Balenciaga aka paedophilia brand still...." another wrote. A user also explained the backstory, "Malaika Arora tone deaf to wear Balenciaga after Balenciaga's Holiday Campaign sparks to cancel brand due to featuring children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear in its latest advertising campaign. One child is pictured with an assortment of empty wine glasses and contained court documents referencing child pornography as part of the set."