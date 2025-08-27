Filmmaker-actor and now successful vlogger Farah Khan, who often entertains fans with her fun banter with her cook Dilip, has taken her travel vlogs to the next level. The ace filmmaker has now turned into a full-time vlogger and, needless to say, she is earning well.

Although fans miss watching her direct movies, her witty jokes and cheerful banter with Dilip continue to keep them entertained. After their first trip to the Maldives, the duo was recently spotted attending the sacred Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh. Farah's manager, Kalp Shah, shared glimpses of the spiritual outing on Instagram.

On Sunday, Kalp posted a carousel of photos featuring himself with Farah and Dilip. In one of the pictures, Farah is seen sitting with her head covered in a dupatta inscribed with 'Om', hands folded in prayer, deeply immersed in the divine atmosphere. Dilip and Kalpesh were seated behind her. Another photo showed Farah performing the traditional Aarti.

Sharing the pictures, Kalp wrote: "In the roar of Ganga and the silence of Shiva, the universe finds its balance #gangaarti Blessed. Thank you @farahkhankunder for everything you do. Thank you @swaamiramdev @parmarthniketan @deepakparmarth for your warm welcome."

Farah, touched by the moment, responded in the comments: "It was truly a magical experience... may all your prayers be answered, Kalp... n more." She also shared a short video on her Instagram story, writing: "First time Rishikesh and what an experience."

However, netizens trolled Farah for performing the Ganga Aarti, questioning her religion. Many argued that, as a non-Hindu, she shouldn't have performed the ritual, while others accused her of never speaking about her own faith.

For the unversed, Farah had also been criticised last year for visiting Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. This isn't the first time celebrities have been targeted for offering prayers at temples, dargahs, or other religious places.

For instance, Sara Ali Khan has repeatedly been trolled for visiting Kedarnath and performing Lord Shiva's puja. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are often called out for keeping Lord Ganesha's idol at home. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, too, have faced criticism for visiting dargahs.

Farah and Dilip's bond

Recently, the filmmaker Farah revealed that she has been supporting the education of Dilip's children. One of them has now been enrolled in an English-medium school, while the other is pursuing a culinary diploma to pave the way for a better future. Sharing her thoughts while visiting Shalin Bhanot, Farah said, "Kyunkee abhi hamaara show chal raha hai, iskey bachchon ko English medium me daal diya hai. Aur ek bachche ko culinary school se diploma karaaya hai... taaki ghar me na kaam karein, kisi ache restaurant, yaa bade hotel me kaam karein." ( "Since our show is running right now, we've enrolled the kids in an English-medium school. And we got one of them a diploma from a culinary school... so that they don't end up working at home, but instead work in a good restaurant or a big hotel.")