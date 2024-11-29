Shalini Passi is truly the flavour of the season, ever since her debut with 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' she has been the absolute talk of the down. From her sartorial choices to her extravagant lifestyle to her relatable dialogues, fans simply love it all. In the show and in many interviews after that, she mentioned that she and her husband believe in doing a lot of philanthropic work and also received a lot of appreciation for the same.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, she revealed to the world that she did not use up any of her earnings from 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' for herself but rather put it to a good cause. She said, "This is a question that I've been asking everybody: Why am I born here? What is my purpose? As a human being, you do your best. My entire acting fee actually goes to a village through UNICEF in Bihar. Everything that I do, all my earnings go to charity. I work diligently with them."

Shalini is extremely invested in spreading awareness and highlighting women's voices and the issues that they face on a regular basis. Speaking about her ambition of making and working on an impactful show, she said, "Beyond that also, I've been trying to create a show about women's voices, and another one representing Indian culture. However, I have often received feedback that there's not enough audience to watch these shows. I am ready to show India its culture, the power of women, but the audiences have to be ready. It's just not about my time, it's about production and the cost as well."

The socialite also spoke about how she has been "working hard" to bring about a change and make a difference with the kind of work that she does.

Shalini is married to Sanjay Passi, Chairman of the Pasco Group and has a son named Robin. She is interested in a variety of things but her knack for art is something that has become popular ever since the show was released. Her on-screen debut was quite a success and over a small period of time she has gained immense popularity.