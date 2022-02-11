According to the latest reports, the first iconic Indian superhero 'Shaktiman' is all set to be back that too on the big screen! Yes, you read it right.

Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights of the first desi superhero. For the upcoming project, the studio has reportedly joined hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International to recreate the magic in the form of a trilogy.

'Desi superhero' is back

The makers have dropped the first teaser of the project that sees the superhero rise to save the city from what appears to be an otherworldly being. Sharing the teaser, Sony Pictures tweeted, "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero!".

"Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring 'Shaktimaan' to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India's superstars," it added.

"We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShatkimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?" Sony wrote.

Who will play 'Shaktimaan'?

Popular Bollywood film critic Taran Adarsh also tweeted that the titular character will be portrayed by one of the country's 'major superstars' and will be directed by another well-known filmmaker. However, there is no official confirmation about which Indian actor will be seen in the iconic red and golden suit.

Sony Pictures also plans to get experts from its headquarters in Culver City, Los Angeles, to provide one of the unique cinematic experiences to the Indian audience using the latest technologies in movie-making and post-production.

Will our desi superhero get global success?

'Mahabharat' fame actor Mukesh Khanna played the role of 'Shaktiman' in the television series that ruled the small screen from 1997 till the mid-2000s. The actor was seen playing a dual role: one as the titular superhero and the other as his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, who was a geeky photographer in a media house.

The show also starred actor Surendra Pal in the role of Tamraj Kilvish, who was the main antagonist. Popular artists such as Kitu Gidwani and Vaishnavi Mahant were also a part of the show in pivotal roles.

The decision to bring back the people's superhero on the big screen may become a global success for India.