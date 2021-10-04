Retired IAS officer Shakti Sinha, who worked with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has passed away. He was 64 years old. His last rites will be performed in the evening at the cremation ground on Lodhi Road. As per media reports, his health was fine while sleeping at night. Suddenly he had some trouble and died. According to family members, he had BP problem.

Sinha was close to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Shakti Sinha was Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Last year, the retired IAS official, who worked closely with AB Vajpayee, published 'Vajpayee: The Years That Changed India,' a book on the former prime minister. In the 1990s, Sinha worked closely with Vajpayee for three and a half years, first as the leader of the Opposition's secretary and then as his private secretary (1998-99).

He was the former director of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. Shakti Sinha was at present the Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Policy Research and International Studies, MS University, Vadodara. He also wrote the book Vajpayee: The Years That Changed India.

Shocked to hear about Shakti Sinha’s demise. He was a member of the Governing Board of India Foundation and was scheduled to address a conference going on at Leh this afternoon. A humble and unassuming yet erudite and intellectual being… a great loss. Deepest condolences. Aum ? pic.twitter.com/U3fTRmp0r2 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_rss) October 4, 2021

Leaders across the party expressed shock on this news. BJP leader Ram Madhav wrote, "Shocked to hear about Shakti Sinha's demise. He was a member of the Governing Board of India Foundation and was scheduled to address a conference going on at Leh this afternoon. A humble and unassuming yet erudite and intellectual being... a great loss. Deepest condolences. Aum."