After revealing plans of their marriage this year, television actress Rubina Dilaik, who is popular for her role as Saumya in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and beau Abhinav Shukla have finally zeroed in on the date of their big day.

The duo, who are in a relationship for the past four years, will tie the knot on June 21 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The pre-wedding ceremonies will, however, take place in Mumbai and Ludhiana (Abhinav's hometown).

Talking about why they chose Shimla over any other city, Rubina told Bombay Times: "We have chosen Shimla for various reasons. To begin with, most of our relatives are settled there. However, the prewedding functions will take place in Mumbai and Ludhiana (Abhinav's hometown). We are not going in for an elaborate ritual, as for us, what matters most is the saat phere."

"We both wanted it to be an outdoor affair. Abhinav, being an adventure junkie, wished to exchange vows amidst the mountains, in the lap of nature. I, too, wanted a day wedding with lots of natural light and greenery around," she added.

When Rubina was asked about if she has any pre-wedding jitters, she said, "I am not someone who will have jitters. The idea is to grow old together and know each other better, gradually. I am looking forward to exploring new things with him by my side. I believe that one shouldn't know everything about his/her partner at one go. Slow discovery of each other lends newness to the relationship and keeps the spark alive."

Further, the dedicated actress revealed that she would not be away from the cameras for more than 10 days. "I don't think I will get a break for more than 10 days, as I have to balance my work and personal life. I can't let my work suffer," she said.

Spilling the beans on their honeymoon plans, the actress said that honeymoon would not happen immediately after marriage.